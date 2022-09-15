Airline ‘hires’ a goose as brand ambassador

For those who have already had personalities such as actors Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Aniston in their commercials, Emirates has innovated this time and brought as a brand ambassador someone rather unusual: a goose!

Gerry is the name of the star animal in the airline’s new commercial, which is being aired in the month of September in the United States and Europe. Emirates’ idea is to show the quality of services and benefits of traveling with the company and, based on that reasoning, who better to show what it’s like to fly than an expert on the subject, in this case, a bird?

The ad shows several geese flying in the sky, tired, while Gerry is all relaxed enjoying a meal and watching a movie on the 13.3-inch screen from his seat in the sophisticated Premium Economy cabin.

With the ‘fly better’ philosophy, Emirates sends the message that its passengers fly better when they choose an airline plane to travel.

Gerry the Goose

The character Gerry was created at Emirates’ headquarters in Dubai and had his 3D image taken in a studio in London. The entire process of creating and filming the commercial took 14 weeks.

Despite being a fictional character, Gerry was inspired by the Canada goose, a large wild goose native to the arctic and temperate regions of North America.





Air New Zealand strikes back

After the airing of the Emirates commercial, Air New Zealand got into the matter and also made a joke on its social networks. All because the company had already done a similar campaign in 2016, but with Dave the goose.

In the video posted to Air New Zealand’s Twitter, Dave says he finally convinced his friend Gerry to fly by plane, but that he took the wrong airline. Check it out:

Gerry ya goose, you got the wrong airline! 🤦‍♂️ @emirates pic.twitter.com/Kmjt529dLy — Air New Zealand ✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) September 2, 2022

What do you think of Emirates’ idea – and Air New Zealand’s response? I liked it a lot (although I hope I don’t find any goose on a next flight). Join and leave your comment!