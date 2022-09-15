Allugator creates annual iPhone 14 subscription for those who can’t buy one – Tecnoblog

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the iPhone 14, subscribing to the device may be an option. At least this is the proposal of the Allugator. The company has announced specific plans for Apple’s new lineup. It is estimated that costs vary between R$3,999 and R$5,390 per year, depending on the model.

iPhone 14 Pro (image: playback/Apple)

The idea is unusual, but simple. You pay a certain amount and can use the cell phone for a year as if it were your own. After this period, you can renew your subscription or rent another device.

According to Allugator, all four iPhone 14 models will be available for subscription. As they have not been officially launched yet, interested parties can fill out a pre-subscription form.

Payment must be made via credit card, with the option to pay in up to 12 interest-free installments. Note, however, that the card has to have a limit for this.

Another option is to pay via Pix, in cash. For this modality, the company offers a 10% discount.

In addition to the iPhone itself, the subscription entitles you to a case, screen film, charger and spare iPhone in case of repair. There is also a kind of insurance that covers 80% of the value of the device in case of theft or qualified theft (the remaining 20% ​​must be paid by the user).

But it’s worth?

It depends on your plans. Allugator claims that, with the subscription, the user pays about 53% of the value of the iPhone. Then, over the course of a year, you can have access to an iPhone 14 for close to half the device’s retail price.

On the other hand, at the end of the subscription period, the device has to be returned or you need to enter a new subscription cycle. So it’s important to do the math.

I think the subscription might make sense for those who insist on always using the latest generation of iPhone. But even that audience must do the math. After all, an own device offers the advantage of being able to be sold to compose the amount to be disbursed for the new unit.

In any case, the idea has attracted supporters. Allugator explains that, in 2021, it had 440% higher revenue compared to the previous year. In addition, the company claims to have already registered more than 10,000 signatures.

In addition to the iPhone 14 line (which is in pre-subscription, just to reinforce), Allugator offers subscriptions to the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 models, between new and pre-owned units.

Another option that has emerged for those looking for an iPhone is financing. Banco do Brasil, for example, created a line of credit that finances iPhones and other electronics up to 60 times.