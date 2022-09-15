AMD Ryzen 9 7950X can operate at 5.85GHz with temperature below 50°C

The model’s factory clock boost is up to 5.7GHz, but tests show it at 5.85GHz

The official specs of the future top of the line from OMGO Ryzen 9 7950X, have been previously disclosed by the company. This week, the portal Wccftech is bringing more details about the performance of this processor OMGincluding a 5.85GHz peak frequencya value higher than the clock boost of 5.70 GHz indicated in the product description.

According to the portal’s sources, however, temperature plays a key role in reaching frequencies higher than boost levels. The processor will only be able to reach maximum performance in the peak frequency if he is operating in a temperature below 50 °C.

Thus, a very efficient cooling solution would be needed in the system to extract as much as possible from the CPU. Otherwise, that is, if the temperature is superior to 50°Cthe CPU must operate at 5.70 GHz boost frequencywhich is also not small if it is considered that this value is above the 5.50 GHz boost from the current top of the line Intelthe Core i9-12900KS.

The debut of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Announced in conjunction with other models and new technologies from OMGat the end of last month, the Ryzen 9 7950X must arrive from September 27. At the launch event, the company highlighted the capabilities of its new high-end processor, highlighting the possibility of achieving the 5.7 GHz in clock boost.

Now the new information from the Wccftech point to an even greater capacity of the processor. The real potential of Ryzen 9 7950Xas well as its ability to perform demanding tasks compared to other models can only be attested to when the CPU becomes available, starting this month.

