AMoupeira » Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres September 18 on Watch Brasil

After a long wait, fans of the series The Handmaid’s Tale from Paramount+, you can breathe in peace. The fifth season of the work arrives on Watch Brasil next Sunday, September 18, and new episodes of the season will arrive on the content hub weekly. The previous four seasons of the series, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, are available on the content hub.

The cast is filled with stars such as Elisabeth Moss (Us), Bradley Whitford (Run!), Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd and Sam Jaeger.

Strong, provocative and thought-provoking, the production invites us to reflect. The Handmaid’s Tale is far from being a series of mere entertainment, and it is impossible not to identify the current moment in several countries in the series – the plot is impactful and makes us think from an extremely interesting point of view.

Nominated and awarded multiple times, the series won five Emmys in 2017, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for lead actress Elizabeth Moss. In 2018, it won two Golden Globe Awards in the same categories; as well as the Critics Choice Television Awards. Actress Ann Dowd also won for Best Supporting Actress.

Based on the novel by author Margaret Atwood and adapted by Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian future, in the Republic of Gilead, where a theocratic dictatorship has been established. The series tells the story of June, one of the few women still fertile, forced to serve a commander and his wife, while desperately searching for her daughter.

In season five, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity. The widow Serena tries to spread her image in Toronto, while Gilead’s influence is reaching Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power.

Executive-produced by the likes of Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.

