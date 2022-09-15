“An agreement of…”; Palmeiras star makes ‘maneuver’ behind the scenes and lets out plans for the future

Current two-time champion of Libertadores, this generation from Palmeiras is going in search of the only achievement that is missing on the shelf

The biggest champion in Brazil, Palmeiras is alive in the fight to win another title of the Brazilian Championship Series A. The current two-time champion of Conmebol Libertadores, the team led by coach Abel Ferreira conquered everything they could in recent years and now fights for an achievement that this generation lacks. – since the arrival of Portuguese.

Some players are irreplaceable pieces in the current squad. Cases of Weverton, Gustavo Gómez, Danilo, Dudu, among others. For 2023, President Leila Pereira knows that some things are expected to happen, such as the right departure of Gustavo Scarpa. Therefore, in addition to replacements, the president needs to think about renewals with whom it is worth it.

This is the case with Dudu. This week, The ex-Grêmio renewed his contract for three years with the duo formed by André Cury, the athlete’s manager, and Thiago Donda, who has a stake in the business and is shirt number 7’s right-hand man. Initially, journalist Danilo Lavieri, from UOL Esporte, brought information about the meeting that took place with the athlete with the agents. This ‘maneuver’ may be favorable to Leila and company for talks about the contractual extension.

“The duo talks directly with Anderson Barros, director of football at Palmeiras, about a renewal agreement. Both the club and the player say that the renewal is proceeding without haste and that the differences in the proposals that currently exist on the table will be remedied, despite the fact that the conversation has already existed since the first semester”, highlighted an excerpt from the publication.

Dudu has a valid bond until December 2023 in Verdão. Considered one of the greats of the Club, Baixola is valued by Transfermarkt at 12 million euros (about R$ 62.6 million at the current price). This season, the website specializing in data and statistics shows that the star has eight goals and 10 assists in 56 games disputed.