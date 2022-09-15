Ancelotti exudes sincerity and says why he can’t ask Real Madrid players for beautiful football

Real Madrid coach gave a press conference after the hard-fought victory over RB Leipzig, for the Champions

current champion of Champions LeagueO Real Madrid did not play well and had to sweat his shirt to beat RB Leipzigthis Wednesday (14), at the Santiago Bernabéu, for the 2nd round of the group stage.

After the match, the coach meringue, Carlo Ancelottiwas asked about the reasons for the low technical level of his team in the match and was extremely sincere in the answer.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The Italian acknowledged that the team played poorly, but stressed that he cannot demand that the team play well at this point in the season.

“It wasn’t good, the team was spaced, it wasn’t good. It wasn’t a fantastic match on our part, but we wanted to avoid the Edles’ counterattacks. That’s why we didn’t advance our line much and we didn’t put pressure on the marking”, he explained.

“Only twice they managed to explore our backs, but overall I believe we controlled well. We wanted to play to win, but defensive vigilance was very important in today’s game”, I point out.

“That’s why we didn’t push our midfielders up, but when their energy waned, we pushed more and then I think we deserved to win,” he continued.

“I can’t ask them at this point in the season to play a fantastic game. I just want them to be smart so we can win games,” he added.

Ancelotti also made a point of extolling the opponent’s quality.

“We would have liked to have scored earlier, but that’s Champions League and the team we face is very good”, he analyzed.

“We have to remember that they beat Borussia Dortmund, so we were worried about today’s game. But we accomplished our objective”, he concluded.