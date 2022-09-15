Android updated for up to 3 years; this is what the European Union wants

Owners of old smartphones often fail to receive updates on their cell phone operating systems. Aware of this reality, members of the European Union want to determine that the manufacturers make a new update of the android for up to 3 years. Read more and understand the proposal and objectives of the block.

Updated cell phones for up to 3 years

The European Union is discussing a proposal in the Commission with the aim of increasing the smartphone update cycle. The idea is to force manufacturers to update all cell phones for up to three years. If approved, the measure will mainly impact Google.

The discussion is set against the backdrop of environmental concerns, due to the increase in demand for smartphones and other electronic devices. The consequence of the increase in demand is strong environmental pressure to produce energy and materials that are needed to manufacture an electronic device.

Still, attentive to the obsolescence process, they argue that many device owners discard objects before the end of their useful life, which leads to a waste of resources, due to the lack of effective recycling or reuse.

Thus, to increase the useful life of the devices, the European Commission released the draft proposal on 31 August. In it, the council seeks to oblige manufacturers to make security updates available for free for cell phones, for up to five years, as well as to update the operating system of the devices for a minimum period of three years.

Android smartphone manufacturers may be most affected by the measure

The draft, which aims to be converted into law, will certainly promote impacts on a global scale. First, because the European Union represents a large market. On the other hand, the legal instrument can serve as a basis for other countries to adopt the same measure.

Thus, considering that many smartphone manufacturers do not provide long-term updates on their devices, many will need to modify the way they work to meet legal requirements.

In addition, the bill aims to oblige factories to supply important parts for the devices for a period of up to five years after the brand withdraws the product from trade. The Commission stipulates that battery, screen and cameras are some of these components to be offered.