Anne Hathaway Has ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Moment With Anna Wintour At NYFW

But this time, the devil in question wears Michael Kors, as Anne Hathaway sat front row next to Anna Wintour (the inspiration for Miranda Priestly in “TDWP”) at the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

What’s more, Hathaway’s look for the show — a brown leather crocodile-print coat over a black turtleneck dress — was nearly identical to what her character, Andy Sachs, wears in the final scene of the 2006 film.

Fans couldn’t get over how much the actress resembled her onscreen alter ego, especially with her Andy-style bangs.

“Anne Hataway referencing herself from Devil Wears Prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to Anna Wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me,” one tweeted.

Other called the moment “really iconic”, while a third joked“I know anne hathaway wants the devil wears prada to have a sequel SO BAD.”

Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier starred in the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” in 2006. 20th Century Fox Licensing / Merchandise

In the beloved film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel, Sachs de Hathaway joins the team of a top fashion gloss (based, of course, on Vogue) as an assistant to their chilling editor-in-chief, Priestly (played by Meryl Streep). . After a rocky start, Sachs gets a high-style makeover and impresses her boss before finally leaving the magazine.

Could Hathaway be hinting at a movie sequel? ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett C

While Hathaway wasn’t the first choice for the role (20th Century Fox wanted Rachel McAdams for the role), she certainly nailed it.



The “Princess Diaries” star has been killing the real-life fashion game lately, with looks that would make Priestly proud.

Hathaway stunned at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in a sequined Armani Privé gown and a jaw-dropping sapphire necklace, rocked a colorful corset while doing the “WeCrashed” press, and even spurred the return of the 2000s pouf hairstyle.

Now, she’s also bringing back one of the most iconic films of the era.