Anne Hathaway recreates The Devil Wears Prada costume alongside Anna Wintour, who inspired Miranda Priestly

The actress played journalist Andy Sachs and starred in the film alongside Meryl Streep, who gave life to the iconic editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Is it Anne Hathaway or Andy Sachs? The actress who starred in The Devil Wears Prada attended New York Fashion Week last Wednesday (14) wearing a costume very similar to her character in the film. She wore a brown leather overcoat and a black turtleneck blouse, in addition to having bangs and her hair tied back in a ponytail.



Publicity / Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images Left, Anne Hathaway playing Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada; on the right, the actress at New York Fashion Week.



As if the similarity of the look wasn’t enough, Hathaway sat next to Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of North American Vogue, who inspired Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly. Next to the two was also the tennis player Serena Williams, all dressed in pink and crafted in the Barbiecore look, and the mayor of New York, Eric Adams.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors Actress Anne Hathaway, editor Anna Wintour, tennis player Serena Williams and New York Mayor Eric Adams at the Michael Kors fashion show.



Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada was a huge success with audiences and critics and became a staple in pop culture. In addition to Hathaway and Streep, the cast also includes Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier and Gisele Bündchen. In fact, the Brazilian supermodel revealed in an interview with Vogue that she almost didn’t participate in the film.

She was approached at the airport by the author of the book that gave rise to the film, Lauren Weisberger. The writer asked if Bündchen would like to play one of the models from Runway, the fashion magazine portrayed in the film. However, the model said that she would only participate in the project if she did not live a model. “I am not interested. I’m not going to play a model, I do it every day,” she revealed.