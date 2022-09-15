Anne Hathaway recreates “The Devil Wears Prada” look and the web goes wild

Sometimes art imitates life; and in some cases, it is life that imitates art! Yesterday afternoon (14th), Anne Hathaway came by surprise to the fashion show Michael Korsduring the New York Fashion Week, in the United States. The actress sat in the front row of the event, next to the editor-in-chief of Vogue US Anna Wintourfrom the tennis player Serena Williamsand the current mayor of NY Eric Adams. The presence of the Oscar winner is, in itself, reason enough to attract the attention of the public; however, a specific detail caught the attention of fans: the look used by Anne!

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Wearing a brown leather jacket, a black turtleneck, and a fringe that framed her face, the actress appeared to recreate one of the iconic looks worn by Andy Sachs, her character in the classic film “The devil Wears Prada“. Just take a look at the photo below, and let us know if it doesn’t look the same!

Photo: Fox 2000 Pictures

When web audiences realized how similar the visuals were (and how little Anne Hathaway aged in the last few years), it was practically crazy! Check out some reactions:

About “The Devil Wears Prada”

Directed by David FrankelThe devil Wears Prada” accompanies Andy (Anne Hathaway), a newly graduated girl with big dreams, who will work at the renowned fashion magazine Runway. Her job is to be assistant to the diabolical Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy, who is uncomfortable in the tense work environment, questions his ability to continue as Miranda’s assistant.

