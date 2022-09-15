Anne Hathaway recreates “The Devil Wears Prada” look and the web goes wild

Sometimes art imitates life; and in some cases, it is life that imitates art! Yesterday afternoon (14th), Anne Hathaway came by surprise to the fashion show Michael Korsduring the New York Fashion Week, in the United States. The actress sat in the front row of the event, next to the editor-in-chief of Vogue US Anna Wintourfrom the tennis player Serena Williamsand the current mayor of NY Eric Adams. The presence of the Oscar winner is, in itself, reason enough to attract the attention of the public; however, a specific detail caught the attention of fans: the look used by Anne!

Read more:

Wearing a brown leather jacket, a black turtleneck, and a fringe that framed her face, the actress appeared to recreate one of the iconic looks worn by Andy Sachs, her character in the classic film “The devil Wears Prada“. Just take a look at the photo below, and let us know if it doesn’t look the same!

When web audiences realized how similar the visuals were (and how little Anne Hathaway aged in the last few years), it was practically crazy! Check out some reactions:

List of whites who do not age: – Anne Hathaway

– Avril Lavigne… pic.twitter.com/5HxVRFOIi4 — Láela Velaryon (@mavanju) September 15, 2022

anne hathaway u just rented a triplex in my head ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/r8JyvgTtT9 — moon (@parrisellaw) September 14, 2022

MY GOD! to Anne Hathaway serving up nostalgia and acclaim at the Michael Kors show today! for those who know how to read, a drop is a letter #NYFW pic.twitter.com/3ukz6rT39N — (@wtftq) September 14, 2022

Simply Anne Hathaway recreating one of the devil wears prada looks, what an ICONIC moment this was. pic.twitter.com/rUvJZCn770 — Raissa Eduarda (@RassaEduarda12) September 15, 2022

Anne Hathaway (who played Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada) recreated in a very modern way one of the looks from the film for the Michael Kors show for the NYFW and even sat next to Anna Wintour (Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Magazine) pic.twitter.com/xhzLBghN83 — Raissa Eduarda (@RassaEduarda12) September 15, 2022

a lot is said about avril lavigne little is said about anne hathaway’s formaldehyde https://t.co/K4OlY7rgKd — jamyle (@jamsmariaa) September 14, 2022

Anne Hathaway with an identical outfit and hair to Andy from Devil Wears Prada in the front row of fashion week I SWEAR!!!! pic.twitter.com/xAcBlxVhOf — b (@barbaridadde) September 14, 2022

About “The Devil Wears Prada”

Directed by David Frankel“The devil Wears Prada” accompanies Andy (Anne Hathaway), a newly graduated girl with big dreams, who will work at the renowned fashion magazine Runway. Her job is to be assistant to the diabolical Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy, who is uncomfortable in the tense work environment, questions his ability to continue as Miranda’s assistant.