Anne Hathaway recreates “The Devil Wears Prada” look; Look

Anne Hathaway at the Telluride Film Festival in September 2022 in Telluride, Colorado. (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

The actress Anne Hathaway was present at New York Fashion Week this Wednesday (14) with a look that makes reference to one of his main works in cinema. She recreated the costume she wore as Andrea Sachs in the final scene of “The Devil Wears Prada”, one of the most famous behind-the-scenes films in the fashion industry.

The Oscar winner appeared wearing a black turtleneck dress and a brown croco-textured leather coat. In addition to the clothing reference, she also reproduced Andy’s hairstyle, partially up and with the bangs back.

Hathaway attended the Michael Kors show on Wednesday and posed in the front row next to Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue magazine, who served as the inspiration for the character Miranda Priestly in the film. Check out:

“The Devil Wears Prada” centers on Andy (Anne Hathaway), a newly-graduated journalist with no sense of style who lands a job at the prestigious Runway magazine, run by the dreaded Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). As she finds herself surrounded by designer clothes and bizarre tasks, she must decide between investing in her personal life or dedicating herself to a promising and successful career.

It is worth remembering that the screenwriter of the film, Aline Brosh McKenna, revealed that it was a challenge to hire professionals from the fashion industry, whether for set rental or just for consulting. According to her, the producers encountered a major obstacle: no one wanted to associate with the film for fear of Anna Wintour.