Answer about the sale of Rony, game away from Allianz Parque and new shirt: the latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras trained at the Football Academy this Wednesday for the confrontation against Santos, on Sunday, at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship. With 54 points, Verdão is the absolute leader and can distance itself even further.

Abel Ferreira worked with the cast and designed the team that should take the field against the rival from the beach. With only two absences, Jaílson and Raphael Veiga, the Portuguese should not change the formation that has been used.

See the main news from Palmeiras today

Verdão Bar Sale of Rony

According to information released by the press, the Palmeiras vetoed the departure of forward Rony for Qatari football at the moment. The board wants to keep him to seek the title of the Brazilian Championship. He is regarded as one of the key parts of the current cast.

Classic against São Paulo cannot be at Allianz Parque

Due to a scheduled show, the palm trees will not be able to use the arena on the day of the classic against São Paulo. In the confrontation of the first round, Alviverde beat the rival in Morumbi.

In addition to Shock King, other matches should suffer with events scheduled on site. Check out the full article!

Exclusive shirt for supporters

members only Avanti will be able to buy the shirt considered as a fourth option. It will be white and was approved in 2021, still under the management of Maurício Galiotte. Only one unit will be sold per CPF.