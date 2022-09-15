Apple and Brazilian operators work on 5G SA support

This year, finally 5G left the promises and became a reality in Brazil, although this expansion is gradually arriving in the country. At the beginning of the month, for example, Fortaleza, Natal and Recife were the last cities covered. As a result, there are now 15 capitals with technology support.

However, as we have already explained here in MacMagazineto further complicate the lives of consumers, there are two types of 5G available: the standalone (SA) it’s the Non-Standalone (NSA).

To make matters worse, 5G of the standalone (what is known as the “pure” technology, which offers the greatest benefits) is not yet available on iPhones here in Brazil.

In August, we reported that the Minister of Communications, Fábio Fariawas at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino to discuss precisely the procedures involving the release of “pure” 5G to Brazilian users of the Apple smartphone — and, according to him, the whole thing would be released “until September”.

Well then: the MM found out today that the Apple is working with major Brazilian operators in a validation and testing of optimal 5G performance standalone to ensure the best customer experience. Although there is no specific date for this, it is important to note that this technology is still being tested, that is, it is still *no* was released with iOS 16, which came out to everyone earlier this week.

O MM also contacted the Ministry of Communications directly, asking if there is any news on this matter, but until the time of publishing this article we have not received a response. If there is, we will update the article with the position of the body.

So now we just have to wait for real 5G to reach Apple’s compatible smartphones as soon as possible — maybe even coinciding with the landing of the iPhone 14 line in Tupiniquin lands, which would be a great timing. 🇺🇸 😊