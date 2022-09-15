Apple at a discount: iPhone 13 Pro with 24% off on Amazon

The iPhone 14 will soon be in Brazilian stores, which means it’s time for you to take advantage of the discounts on predecessor models. For example: the iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB in graphite color is 24% off amazon. It dropped from R$10,499 to R$7,999.

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro 256GB in graphite color

BRL 7,701

O iPhone 13 Pro It has an elegant design, with small and harmonic edges. The finish is in glass with aluminum sides. The model also offers IP68 certification, with water resistance to a depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

The screen features 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR technology with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel.

As for performance: there’s nothing to complain about the iPhone 13 Pro. There are 6GB of RAM, which make the device run smoothly. It is fast and stable, even when running heavy games.

Regarding the cameras, it is one of the high points of the smartphone. It comes equipped with Triple 12MP cameras with Portrait mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR 3 and Dolby Vision HDR 4K video up to 60 fps. In addition, the front has 12 MP TrueDepth.

Finally, the battery. According to Apple, the model can play up to 17 hours of video.

