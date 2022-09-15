Arthur Elias analyzes the final of the Brasileirão and the campaign of the Corinthians fans: “Good football attracts the public” | Corinthians

Once again a finalist in the Brazilian Women’s Championship, coach Arthur Elias gave a press conference this Wednesday and talked about the duels that Corinthians will have against Internacional, the first in Beira-Rio, Sunday, at 11 am, and the second at Neo Química Arena, on Saturday, the 24th, at 2 pm.

In search of the third consecutive championship, the coach minimized the fact that Inter was debuting in a Brazilian final. He highlighted that the colorada team has a lot of rounded players.

– I don’t see it as an advantage, but of course it’s important for us to have experienced decisive moments like this, many finals. But we have athletes who arrived this year as well and who have corresponded in this knockout stage. I feel my group is very prepared for the final, but I don’t see any advantage – said the captain.

– There are several players used to decisions on the opponent. It has Bruna Benites as a leader, very experienced, with decisions, Selection, Sorriso, an experienced defender, Ju in the midfield, who has already been Brazilian champion, Milena, Fabi, Lelê as a striker, Mayara who was with us, Duda who is gaining space in the Selection. There are players used to decisions. What makes a difference is not what they did before, but what they will do in the 180 minutes.

Read too

+ Under-20 derby will be at the Arena

+ Fábio Santos has signed a renewal

1 of 2 Arthur Elias, Corinthians coach, in a press conference — Photo: Reproduction of Corinthians TV Arthur Elias, Corinthians coach, in a press conference — Photo: Reproduction of Corinthians TV

On the internet, the #InvasaoPorElas campaign has been gaining prominence among fans. The purpose of the action is to break the audience record in the Corinthians arena in games with the women’s team.

The time that Timão players took more public to their arena was in 2021, in the final of Paulista against São Paulo. There were 30,077 gifts. The goal this time is to pass 40 thousand.

– I hope they are two great finals, that the fans attend, that Beira-Rio is full too. This energy, this interest from the fans, is what women’s football has been fighting for for a long time. We are happy, it is to congratulate the clubs and athletes who play at a higher level. Good football attracts audiences, we have conquered fans who like football in general, I’m happy. We are only motivated by the mobilization of the fans. Here, Fiel has already started a campaign, the club has embraced it, and we will have the team prepared to live that atmosphere. We are happy and we need to focus on the game.

Arthur Elias also removed the weight of recent defeats that the club had in Paulistão.

– The Brazilian has a long first phase, we were creating alternatives, creating shell in the players to reach this moment prepared. We are the only team that lost just one game in the Brazilian, we lost now in the Paulista to Ferroviária and São Paulo by that calendar, the FPF was very unhappy in the distribution of the games and put us in direct confrontations in the middle of the knockout of the Brazilian and we took the decision to leave players fresh in the Brazilian, we prioritized, we suffered two defeats, but we gained a lot with the base players, with their process, I’m satisfied. We want to have high performance in the most decisive moments.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!