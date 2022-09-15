Athletico carries out technical inspection in Guayaquil and defines stadium for training before the Libertadores final | athletico-pr

Athletico sent two leaders to visit the structures of Guayaquil , the city that hosts the Libertadores final on October 29. The executive Alexandre Mattos and the supervisor Rodrigo Ramos carry out an on-site inspection.

The duo arrived in Ecuador this Thursday and will observe the sports facilities, the hotel for the delegation and the details of the journey, such as the travel time within the city. The idea is to minimize possible surprises and request adaptations from Conmebol if necessary.

Because of the huge demand, there is a dearth of offers for accommodation vacancies in the city. As an example, the Hurricane took 64 people to the final of the 2021 South American Championship in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Christian Benitez Betancourt Stadium will receive training from Athletico

The field chosen for training is the Christian Benitez Betancourt stadium. The sports plaza opened on February 20, 2014 and has a capacity for just over 10,000 fans.

From 2017 onwards, Guayaquil City FC took over the place as their home and invested close to 500 thousand dollars (R$ 2.7 million, at the current price) for improvements. One of the changes was the field, which went from synthetic to natural grass.

Athletico arrives in Guayaquil on October 26 and trains twice in the following days. The schedule of activities will be defined by the Atletico staff together with Conmebol, between 9 am and 5 pm.

As it had an inferior campaign to Flamengo in the first phase, Athletico will be “Team B” and will use the white uniform in the final. The team from Rio will wear the red-black jersey.

Cristian Benítez Betancourt stadium