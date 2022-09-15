Atlético-MG squad: see Cuca’s options for doubts in the team that faces Avaí | athletic-mg

Without playing since Wednesday of last week, Atlético-MG enters the final stretch of preparation to face Avaí, this Saturday, at 16:30, in Florianópolis, for the Brasileiro. The week has not yet brought good news for the Galo fan, coming from the medical department. Important parts remain in doubt.

Striker Hulk, who is treating a small injury to his left calf, suffered during the victory over Atlético-GO, on the last day 4, performed specific work on the field, but still without release from the DM.

Without him, Cuca could opt for Alan Kardec, but the striker is also undergoing treatment (low back problem). The main alternative to face Avaí is Eduardo Sasha.

In the images of this Thursday’s training, released by Atlético, of the athletes undergoing treatment, only Otávio appears, even so wearing a yellow vest, without action on the field.

1 of 3 Eduardo Sasha is Hulk’s replacement if the top scorer doesn’t recover in time — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM Eduardo Sasha is Hulk’s replacement if the top scorer doesn’t recover in time — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

In midfield, Galo does not know if they will have Zaracho. He was removed from the team at halftime of the game against Bragantino, in the last round, with muscle pain. Since then, he has been doing a special training regimen for physical reinforcement. Compatriot Nacho Fernández should be chosen for the spot if Zaracho remains out.

Still in midfield, midfielder Otávio is recovering from a thigh injury, suffered just over a month ago. Allan and Jair continue as starters.

Another three athletes are recovering from more serious injuries. One of them was “owner of the position”: Arana. The left side suffered a serious knee injury in the last round, and will have to undergo surgery. Without him, Cuca has Dodô as an immediate backup and Rubens as an alternative.

Igor Rabello (knee surgery) and Pedrinho (thigh injury) were reserves in the team.

The probable Atlético-MG against Avai: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Jair and Nacho (Zaracho); Ademir, Sasha (Hulk) and Keno

