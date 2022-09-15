Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss knows people feel weird about her being a Scientologist

ads

Boasting rumors of aliens and unethical methods of control, the religion of Scientology – which was founded by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s – has been a controversial invention in the news and pop culture for decades.

“Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and of one’s relationship to oneself, family, groups, Humanity, all forms of life, the material universe, the universe spirit and the Supreme Being. “, as stated on the Scientology website.

Sure, Jan.

With documentaries like 2015’s Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and Leah Remini’s Scientology and the Aftermath, the ugly side of Scientology – involving alleged manipulation and abuse, rapid draining of funds and refusal of mental health treatment – came to light. Some say it is a dishonest cult, to be avoided at all costs.

Despite this, many celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Kirstie Alley, John Travolta, and Elisabeth Moss, still practice Scientology to this day. The last of the famous faces — you know from AMC’s award-winning series Mad Men and Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale — has been a practicing Scientologist since before she can remember. But because she is also a genuine feminist queen and an Emmy-winning actress who is stellar at her craft, her stance on Scientology is sometimes confusing, and she knows people feel that way.

Source: Getty ImagesHow did Elisabeth Moss become a Scientologist?

According to The New Yorker, Elisabeth was raised in the Church of Scientology as her parents adhered to the faith long before she was born. “According to Scientology records that have been made public, Moss took the Hubbard Key to Life Course at age 8 and reached Clear status at age 11,” detailed The New Yorker.

And according to Elle Australia, Elisabeth stated that Scientology helped her become the woman she is today, whatever that means.

If so, then why does she rarely talk about it? It seems like Scientology is a big part of her life, but she rarely points to it, as if it’s something that should be kept secret. Well, there’s a reason for that.

When Variety mentioned its connection to Scientology in an August 2022 interview, the energy shifted. “I don’t want to sound cautious,” she began.

“If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I’m an open book about that. [But] I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me. I want them to see the character,” she explained. “I feel like when actors reveal a lot about their lives, sometimes I’m watching something and I say, ‘Oh I know she just broke up with that person’ or ‘I know she loves to do hot yoga’, that is. there whatever.”

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial)

When you consider the overwhelming amount of negative, sometimes investigative, press Scientology receives, it’s understandable that the Invisible Man star doesn’t want his faith to distract him from his work (although he really does).

As for Elisabeth Moss’s own personal experience with the Church of Scientology, it differs greatly from that of Leah Remini.

“It’s not really a closed religion,” she told Variety. ”

When you put it that way, it doesn’t really sound like a “sinister cult that’s vengeful and evil,” as Leah Remini so gracefully puts it. Perhaps we can only take Elisabeth’s word for it. Or no, we won’t tell you what to do.

ads