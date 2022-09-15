Ayahuasca: Understand the treatment that promises spiritual awakening and even cure of diseases

Cristiani Diasi Cristiani Dias – https://istoe.com.br/autor/cristiani-dias/ 09/15/2022 – 11:15 am Share

the tea of ayahuasca has been increasingly used for the treatment of mental illnesses, chemical dependence, among others, in addition to promoting a spiritual awakening and the search for a better quality of life. The substance is increasingly used in religious and medical environments and has conquered the public, including celebrities.

Ayahuasca is a tea usually prepared with a mixture of two Amazonian herbs, the Mariri vine and the leaves of Chacrona, and its origin is indigenous to South America. The substance has hallucinogenic potential and is capable of inducing expansion of consciousness and sensory changes. It is used in shamanic rituals in various regions of the continent.

Medicine is originally used in shamanic rituals but was taken to other religions, such as Santo Daime, for example, which is a Christian church that uses tea. According to native peoples, the substance results in greater contact with the afterlife and other dimensions. Aya means “dead person, spirit soul” and waska means “rope, liana, vine or wine”. So the translation, into Portuguese, would be something like “cord of the dead” or “wine of the dead”.

Ayahuasca contains DMT (Dimethyltryptamine), harmaline and harmine, substances that increase serotonin levels in the body, helping to improve mood and well-being and can therefore also be used for the treatment of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. traumatic. Tea also has other beneficial effects: antimicrobial, anti-parasitic and physio-immunological actions such as increased production of the so-called Natural Killers (NK) cells, responsible for fighting parasites and cancer cells.

Ayahuasca treatment has become a celebrity sensation. In the world, the best-known user who talks about the subject most in interviews is Will Smith. A video of the actor being interviewed by David Letterman recently went viral. In it, Smith talks about his relationship with the substance and how it has affected his life. (see below)

Other international celebrities also make use of medicine: Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, Megan Fox, Sting and Susan Sarandon. In Brazil, the list includes Caetano Veloso, Maitê Proença, Frank Aguiar, Ney Matogrosso, Lucélia Santos and Zécarlos Machado.

how is the ritual

Within the shamanic context, the consumption of ayahuasca tea is done under ritualistic procedures. It is necessary that the person has a “clean” body to receive the medicine: no recent use of drugs, alcohol and prescription drugs. It is also recommended to stop the consumption of processed foods, sugar and caffeine a few days before the ritual.

In the ritualistic session, the person can drink the tea in separate doses and remain under the influence of ayahuasca for an average of 10 hours. During this time, adverse effects such as vomiting, nausea and diarrhea may occur. In the shamanic context, these effects are considered a cleansing of the organism promoted by the substance. It is common for users to experience crying and laughter.

During the ritual, the user can experience expansion of consciousness, with “mirations”, as the visions that the substance promotes are called. Access to forgotten memories, revisiting traumas and revelations of the subconscious can also happen. Collective experiences are also reported, with people having similar visions in the same ritual. Users report transformative and often spiritual experiences.

Tea is prohibited for people who have a history of mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Parkinson’s or psychosis, as there is a risk of triggering crises and generating adverse effects. Therefore, use in a controlled, religious or medical environment is only indicated.

what science says

Science has dedicated more and more studies to the use of ayahuasca in a therapeutic way. The largest study carried out in Brazil on the impacts of indigenous tea in the treatment of refractory depression was published in 2018. Coordinated by neuroscientist Dráulio Araújo, from the Brain Institute of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (ICe-UFRN), the research revealed that 67% of participants showed significant improvement after using indigenous tea. According to the same study, the effects of Ayahuasca are quite safe from a neurological point of view.

An unprecedented study carried out with six volunteers diagnosed with recurrent depression obtained positive results in the reduction of symptoms with the use of the medicinal plant ayahuasca. The research was conducted at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto (SP) in 2021, with the participation of researchers from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte and the Universitat Autónoma de Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Six patients with a history of recurrent depression received a single dose of ayahuasca (2.2 ml/kg body weight). The results showed that 24 hours after ingesting the tea, the volunteers reported a decrease in depressive symptoms by about 62%, on average. The results were published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry. Seven days after use, the decrease in symptoms was greater than 72%.

According to another study, published in 2021 in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, consuming ayahuasca temporarily reorders the way our brains receive information, disrupting our neural hierarchy. This means that we can process life events in a new way, gain clarity or alternative perspectives.

The Global Global Project promoted an observational survey that interviewed about 10,000 ayahuasca consumers and was conducted by researchers from Australia, Brazil, Spain, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. In the results, more than 80% of ayahuasca users said they gained important information about their personality, behaviors, morals, relationship patterns and physical health after using the substance.