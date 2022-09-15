Baby Shark is used as torture; see other songs that were also







‘Baby Shark’, YouTube’s hit children’s song, was used in torture in the US Photo: Publicity / Pinkfong / Modern Popcorn

A 48-year-old inmate who had denounced the state of Oklahoma, in the United States, for having tortured him and his colleagues to the sound of children’s music “Baby Shark”, was found dead. The fact, reported on Sunday (11), alerts to the practice of torture through music, in prisons and operations around the world.

According to “CBS”, John Basco, the inmate found dead this week, was identified by a police officer who was patrolling the state Detention Center. He and four other colleagues were responsible for filing a lawsuit denouncing torture committed to him and his colleagues in the prison, in November 2021.

At the time, they stated that, more than once, they were taken from the cells in which they lived and were taken to another room, where they were handcuffed and forced to listen to “Baby Shark” for a period of three to four hours without breaks. The inmates’ lawsuit also reported that the sound volume was loud enough to be heard from the prison’s corridors.

“Baby Shark”, a production of the South Korean children’s channel Pinkfong, has become the most watched video of the YouTube in November 2020. It was also the first to surpass 10 billion views in January this year.





Prison in Guantánamo Bay is one of the best known for using torture methods with repetition of songs Photo: Engin Akyurt / Pixabay

Why loud music becomes torture?

In 2019, a CNN report investigated the effects of loud or frightening sounds on the human mind.

Morag Josephine Grant, a musicologist at the Reid School of Music at the University of Edinburgh, UK, told the outlet that music has the ability to cause us great pain. One of the reasons would be their emotional and psychological functions, which affect our identity and emotions.

In history, the method has been well used. An example of this was Jewish female singers forced to play classical music by Schubert and Bach in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. This brought in prisoners emotions such as anger, rage and shame, explained a study by Juliane Brauer, a researcher at the Center for the History of Emotions at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development.

According to Grant, no particular type or structure of music is more effective for torture. “It tends to be music that has some sort of resonance within the particular political and cultural situation,” she said. “The types of music that are used in torture have a strong humiliating component in people.”

Music can also strengthen the effects of other torture methods, such as sleep deprivation. She would be able to drown out victims’ inner thoughts, resulting in loss of orientation and even hallucinations.

Playing music too loud for long periods of time would cause a kind of “sensory overload”, according to studies. It can be a quick way to surrender a prisoner because the noise makes it difficult to distinguish between reality and breaks resistance to questions from captors.





Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” Was Used For Torture At Guantanamo Prison Photo: Publicity / Universal Music / Modern Popcorn

Other cases of music in torture

Reports from the Guantánamo prison, one of the record-breaking reports of the use of music as torture, say that music “Killing in the Name” by Rage Against the Machine, has been used as torture and repeated for days. Upon learning about what had happened, the band was not at all pleased and joined the “Zero dB” movement, which fought against musical torture, in 2008.

On the other hand, denouncements from the same penitentiary show that music “Bodies” by Drowning Pool, were widely used for this, and the bassist, in this case, would have even authorized the use of the song for this purpose. Mohamedou Ould Slahi, one of the Guantánamo detainees, was subjected for 10 consecutive days to interrogations that repeatedly played her.

The same prison also has reports of torture with another children’s song. “I Love You”from the dinosaur cartoon Barney, was used indefinitely for this purpose, according to “CNN”. Still in Guantánamo, the track Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”was also the soundtrack of these methods, according to the newspaper “The Guardian”.

As if that wasn’t enough, more than 800 files leaked by the website “Wikileaks” in 2011 showed that the song “Born in the USA”, by Bruce Springsteen, it was used in high volumes as a form of torture – also in Guantánamo prison. The accounts are from Shaker Aemer, who spent nearly 14 years in prison. Upon his release, he declared, “Guantanamo is about how to destroy a human being totally, how to damage him mentally, physically, spiritually.”

The CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) was not left out of the accusations: the company was accused by the TV station Al Jazeera, in 2014, of handcuffing and arresting terrorist suspects to speakers that played the song. “Fire” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

A former detainee named Binyam Mohamed, who spent 18 months as a CIA prisoner in Morocco, told in his book that he was also tortured several times between 2002 and 2004, in a secret prison in Afghanistan, to the sound of “The Real Slim Shady” by Rapper Eminem. He also reported that the song Tupac’s “All Eyez On Me”, was used for the same purpose. The tracks were placed during the day, at night and even while he slept. In addition, practices such as mutilation with razor blades were also carried out.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, the song “My Sweet Lord” by George Harrisonwas also used as torture and was played for days, which happened even with prisoners of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), in Chile.