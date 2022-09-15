Banco do Brasil launches iPhone financing up to 60 times

Recently, Banco do Brasil launched an exclusive loan for the purchase of cell phones and electronics with up to 100% of the value. The limit is R$ 20 thousand with a financing of up to 60 times. And there’s more: the payment of the first installment can be made in up to 59 days. The novelty should help many Brazilians with a tight budget.

Read more: Caixa Tem Loan: see how to hire up to R$ 3,000 even if negative

The use of technology items goes far beyond entertainment. For some people, cell phones and electronics are work tools and a source of income. the line of credit comes at a good time, especially for those who work in the home office mode and need to invest in these devices to make more money.

Exclusive loan for cell phones and electronics

Credit is available through the Banco do Brasil app. It bears the name of BB Crédito Tecnologias. To hire him, just follow the steps below:

Enter the Banco do Brasil app;

Go to the Menu tab, then the “Loans” option;

Click on “Contract financing” and choose “BB Crédito Tecnologias”.

Before asking for the loan, interested parties can simulate it to check if the amount will be in accordance with the budget available for the acquisition of the debt. The seller’s CNPJ is requested, but even so, customers can do the entire simulation without having to provide this information.

Despite the announcement of the new type of loan, Banco do Brasil did not indicate which companies accept the agreement. According to Bankthe expectation is that the disbursement in the line will reach R$ 60 million still in the last three months of the year.

BB also anticipated that it hopes to expand the offer of exclusive credit to other sectors, taking tourism as an example. The actions seek to strengthen trade through the partnership between the bank and companies.

Fur loan exclusively for cell phones and electronics, customers who hire the service will be able to use the money to buy smartphones, notebooks, electronics and much more. The term to pay the financing is up to five years, that is, 60 months. According to Banco do Brasil, interest starts at 1.83%.