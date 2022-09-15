Best Emmy Awards Selfies Over the Years: ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast, ‘Veep’ Reunions, and More

Smile for the camera! The Emmy Awards focus on honoring the best on TV, but for many fans it’s an excuse to see the best-dressed stars and the selfies they take.

As TV lovers prepare to see if their favorite show takes home the trophy each year, Hollywood’s biggest names are getting dressed up and working on their acceptance speeches. While some stars keep a low profile overnight, others take their fans behind the scenes from start to finish.

When Amy Schumer attended the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015, she began her social media coverage with a snap of her room service order.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake chose to stick their tongues out at the camera before heading to the show in 2018.

“Just a bunch of professional mature adults on their way to the Emm-ahhhhhhs (see what I did there 👅) #emmys,” Biel captioned his goofy pre-Emmys photo.

As frequent Emmy winners, the cast of Veep has had many memorable selfies on the show over the years — and they’re not the only co-stars who rocked the showtime reunion game.

Tony Hale posed with Anna Chlumsky and Matt Walsh in 2017 and joked about being “losers” after taking home the award for Best Comedy Series but losing out on its solo categories.

Two years later, the Game of Thrones cast – including Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and more — took the most star-studded award selfie since Ellen Degeneres‘ Oscars 2014 photo.

“The Emmys were a blast. So beautiful to win the best drama… I feel sad, because this really was the goodbye to Thrones for me”, wrote Allen next to the PUGOU photo of the reunion. “[I] I’m really going to miss working on Thrones and I’m going to miss working with my friends. All are amazing.”

In 2020, the Emmys were held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but some celebrities still managed to take a few low-key selfies. Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washingtonfor example, they watched the show together at a socially distanced party.

Although the show took place in September, the duo, who co-starred in the Emmy-nominated miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, chose New Year’s Eve as their party theme in an attempt to put 2020 behind them for good. They even counted down to midnight.

“You can do it?” asked the host Jimmy Kimmel. “Can you just finish the year?” Witherspoon responded, “Well, yeah, sure — I mean, we’re Emmy-nominated television producers.”

Scroll down to take a look at the Emmy’s past and take a look at the best selfies of celebrities in attendance.

