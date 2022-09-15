‘Biggest victory was knee holding up well’, says Stefani

Chennai (India) – A WTA 250 Chennai debut doubles win animated Luísa Stefani celebrated her return to the courts after a year away from the circuit due to knee surgery, in addition to treatments, physiotherapy and readaptation to training. The return took place alongside Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, number 11 in the world and who was her partner in the last tournaments she had played in last year, before her serious injury during the US Open semifinals.

“Especially very happy to return to play. Coming back with a win, even better. And coming back with Gabi, super special. The knee was very good, I practically didn’t think about it the whole game. So, maybe this is the best victory of the day”, highlighted Luísa Stefani, after the victory by 6/4 and 6/1 over the Greek Despina Papamichail and the British Katie Swan.

a welcome back win 🤗 In her first match back since her injury, @Luisa__Stefani and @GabyDabrowski secure the win, 6-4, 6-1!#ChennaiOpen pic.twitter.com/lYNSfRWn75 — wta (@WTA) September 14, 2022

“I managed to feel normal, I wouldn’t say it’s like before. I prefer not to compare so much with the past version. But I’m definitely a new person, a new body, new everything. The most important thing is to be back. Yesterday (Tuesday) I I was very anxious for the game. I was very nervous at night, especially. But today I woke up very well, both physically and mentally. Excited, with a sense of gratitude”, added the paulista.

Stefani said she tried not to think too much about her nerves before taking the court. “I felt butterflies in my stomach before the match, but it was a feeling that I missed you. Overall it was a great game, a great start. It’s about continuing to build, taking care of the physical part, seeing how the body responds. I feel super prepared, ready, I felt very good on the court too. It was a show. Now, let’s go to the next one”, he added.

Stefani and Dabrowski are back to acting this Thursday, around 10 am (GMT). Top seeds in Chennai, they face India’s Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Thandi, who beat Indonesia’s Jessy Rompies and India’s Prarthana Thombare by 3/6, 7/6 (7-5) and 10-4.