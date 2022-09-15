Billionaire who will donate company to environmental cause has already lived in a car and doesn’t have a cell phone – Época Negócios

+



Patagonia brand founder Yvon Chouinard in a 1992 photo (Photo: Jacques Pavlovsky/Sygma/CORBIS/Sygma via Getty Images)

Yvon Chouinard, the owner of Patagonia who announced that he is donating the company to an environmental fund and organization, has a peculiar life story.

Before creating Patagonia, an outdoor clothing and equipment brand, in 1973, Chouinard was a professional climber in Yosemite Valley, California. At the time, he lived in his car and ate damaged cans of cat food that cost $0.05 each, according to the paper. The New York Times.

know more

In his book “Let My People Go Surfing: The Education of a Reluctant Businessman”, released in 2005, the now 83-year-old businessman and surfer revealed that he made money for gasoline “by diving into garbage cans and rescuing soda bottles”.

According to Forbes, Chouinard also said he spent more than six months a year traveling across North America and the Alps in Europe, catching squirrels to eat and sometimes living on as little as 50 cents a day. At the time, he made a living selling climbing equipment in his car. He later began importing and selling shirts, gloves, hats and shorts.

His company, Patagonia, today has annual sales of over US$1 billion (approximately R$5.2 billion), with profits of US$100 million (R$520 million), and is valued at about US$ 3 billion (R$ 15.6 billion). Despite this, he wears old clothes, drives a simple Subaru, and has only two modest homes, one in California and one in Wyoming. He doesn’t even own a computer or cell phone.

“I was listed as a billionaire in Forbes magazine, which really pissed me off,” he told the magazine. The New York Times. “I don’t have $1 billion in the bank. I don’t drive Lexus.” THE Forbes estimated that he was worth about US$1.2 billion (R$6.2 billion) before giving up control of the company.

System B company

According to the portal Business Insider, Chouinard is an avid environmentalist, and he has brought these values ​​to his company. “As we begin to witness the extent of global warming, ecological destruction and our own contribution to it, Patagonia is committed to changing the way business is done. If we could do the right thing and earn enough to pay the bills, we could influence customers and other businesses and maybe change the system along the way.”

Patagonia is now a certified B company, was one of the first to adopt organic cotton and allocates 1% of sales to the preservation and restoration of the environment.

Donation to environmental fund

With the decision to donate the sports apparel and accessories company, 100% of its voting capital is being transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, a fund created to protect the company’s values; and 100% of the non-voting shares go to the Holdfast Collective, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature.

“The funding will come from Patagonia: each year, the money we earn after reinvesting in the business will be distributed as a dividend to help fight the environmental crisis,” Chouinard reported in the open letter.

“It’s been nearly 50 years since we started our responsible business experience, and we’re just getting started. If we have any hope of a prosperous planet 50 years from now, we will all have to do what we can with the resources we have. This is one more way we found to do our part”, added the businessman.

Want to check out exclusive content from BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version