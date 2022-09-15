Blake Lively is pregnant with her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds; pictures – who

+



Blake Lively (Photo: Getty Images)

Blake Lively, 35, is pregnant with her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, 45, the Deadpool from the Marvel movies. The actress revealed the news when she arrived at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit, this Thursday (15), at the Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York, in the United States. Smiling, Blake wore a short dress with long sleeves, embroidered in silver and gold sequins, which marked her midriff.

The actors are already parents to three girls, James7 years old, inez, 5, and Betty, 2. In 2020, the actor had made a joke saying he was going to disappear after the woman made fun of the idea of ​​a new pregnancy. He had shared a snippet of a new movie, and Blake left a funny comment. “I think this just got me pregnant,” the actress wrote.

Ryan’s response was to say he was going to “run away”. “Bake Lively, I will be out of the office from July 22nd until forever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. If not, I will respond to your message. as soon as possible, when I probably won’t come back. Thank you,” he amused.

Blake Lively (Photo: Getty Images)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Getty Images)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their youngest daughter (Photo: Playback/Twitter)