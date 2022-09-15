Bodies of children in suitcases in New Zealand: suspect arrested in South Korea

The arrested woman sits in the police car covered by a blanket

The woman was arrested in Ulsan, South Korea after weeks of searching.

South Korean police say they have arrested a woman accused of murdering her two children, who were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

In a case that shocked the country, the bodies were discovered by strangers who bought the abandoned suitcases at a warehouse in the city of Auckland.

The bodies are believed to have been stored for a few years. Korean police said the victims were 7 and 10 years old.

New Zealand has requested the extradition of the woman from South Korea.

