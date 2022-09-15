Bolsonaro goes to the UN General Assembly without significant bilateral meetings

posted on 9/15/2022 6:47 PM / updated on 9/15/2022 6:49 PM



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

With 17 days to go before the first round of the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will arrive in New York on the 19th, where he will participate in the opening of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). The agenda begins with a speech by him. The Chief Executive will stay in the city until the 20th, from where he will return to Brazil. With the motto “Solutions through solidarity, sustainability and science”, the Assembly takes place until the 26th.

According to the Secretary of Multilateral Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, the Chief Executive should not meet with leaders of the main powers, such as the United States. He claimed that the schedule was incompatible due to the short time he was there, but said that there is a possibility that other important meetings will take place the day before, in London, during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.





“There are two aspects that influence this list of heads of state and government with whom the president can speak. The very first of these is the short time the president will be in New York. Very little time, less than last year. The second is the possibility that in London there may be meetings with other leaders”, explained Carvalho Neto.

The ambassador reported that Itamaraty suggested for Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN topics such as the consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, climate change and food security. Elections in Brazil can also be cited. According to him, Brazil will also defend the reform of the Organization’s Security Council.

After the Assembly, the Chief Executive will meet with Presidents Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Alejandro Giammattei (Guatemala), Andrzej Duda (Poland) and Aleksandar Vui (Serbia), in addition to a meeting with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

entourage

Bolsonaro will leave Brazil on the 17th, after participating in a March for Jesus, in Caruaru, Pernambuco.

On the 12th, Bolsonaro said he would leave the state, on Saturday night, for London. From there, it will proceed to the UN General Assembly.

“In the evening I leave for the UK. Let’s go to Queen Elizabeth’s farewell. Then, on Monday night, I go to the US for the opening of the UN. On Tuesday, at midnight, I intend to be here”, he told supporters at the time.

The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, is also expected to accompany the president, in addition to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França. At the UN, they are joined by the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira, the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, and the head of the SAE, Admiral Flávio Rocha; in addition to federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and the campaign’s head of communication, Fabio Wajngarten.

With Bolsonaro’s trip, the command of the Presidency will be assumed on an interim basis by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who is not contesting the elections. Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) and President of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira (PP-AL) will have to stop their campaign agendas and travel abroad to avoid being ineligible. The general will fulfill his agenda in Peru and Lira, as mentioned, will accompany Bolsonaro at the UN.