Box office success, “Avatar” returns to Brazilian cinemas

Admin 2 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

The film was nominated in nine Oscar categories. (Photo: Publicity)

Starting September 22nd, “Avatar” returns to theaters in a 4K remastered version. The film, which grossed more than $2.8 billion, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time, is back in theaters just before its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” opens.

Written and directed by Oscar winner James Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

The film was nominated in nine Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, winning three statuettes: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

Tickets for the pre-sale can now be purchased at the ticket offices and ATMs of the Cinépolis network or through the site.

newsletter

Don’t miss any news.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

House Of The Dragon Is Proving Daenerys Is The Greatest Dragon Rider

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for House of the Dragon and Book: Fire and Blooddragon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved