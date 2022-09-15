Box office success, “Avatar” returns to Brazilian cinemas

The film was nominated in nine Oscar categories. (Photo: Publicity)

Starting September 22nd, “Avatar” returns to theaters in a 4K remastered version. The film, which grossed more than $2.8 billion, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time, is back in theaters just before its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” opens.

Written and directed by Oscar winner James Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

The film was nominated in nine Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, winning three statuettes: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

Tickets for the pre-sale can now be purchased at the ticket offices and ATMs of the Cinépolis network or through the site.