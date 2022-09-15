Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie movie about 1920s Hollywood gets first trailer – Monet

+



Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Playback)

Another partnership between Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt is coming to theaters. ‘Babylon’ portrays the golden age of Hollywood in the 1920s, during the transition from silent to talkies, getting its first trailer this week.

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: Getty Images)

Pitt plays Jack Conrad – inspired by stars such as Clark Gable, Douglas Fairbanks and John Gilbert -, an established actor who cannot make the transition to modernity, in frank decadence and who spends his fortune on extravagant parties.

Brad Pitt in Babylon poster (Photo: Disclosure)

Robbie stars as protagonist Nellie LaRoy – based on Clara Bow – an aspiring actress seeking success in a new scene. The film will follow LaRoy’s trajectory from the moment she decided to become an actress to her stardom.

The film was written and directed by award-winning ‘La La Land’ director Damien Chazelle. The Oscar winner, in addition to sharing his thoughts on the project, revealed that this is his most ambitious work yet. “It’s a largely fictional film in which nearly every character is inspired by real-life people.”

Margot Robbie in Babylon (Photo: Disclosure)

“They are building a city and an industry from scratch, for that you need a certain kind of madness. I don’t think it’s surprising that the people who did this took a lot of drugs and partied a lot.”

The cast of the feature film also includes Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva and Olivia Wilde. Of the actors, Damien said: “’Babylon’ is the most character project I’ve ever done. The casting process took a long time.”

‘Babylon’ has its premiere scheduled for 2023 in Brazil. Check out the first trailer.