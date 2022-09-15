Braz reveals that Flamengo will try to bring ‘super ace’ to the World Cup

Flamengo is in the final of the Conmebol Libertadores Cup. On October 29, Rubro-Negro will face Athletico-PR in Guayquil, Ecuador, in search of their third continental title. However, part of the crowd is already beginning to envision the great possibility of facing Real Madrid, in an eventual Club World Cup final.

live on Canal do Benja, Mengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, recalled that this season’s World Cup will be played in early 2023, similar to the last edition. That is, the transfer window will be open to strengthen the squad.

“Any team that is champion of the Libertadores, plays its World Cup in December. And when you play your Worlds in December, the windows are closed. For example, Palmeiras had the opportunity last year to play the World Cup in February, he might or might not have signed. That’s it, who had to analyze and analyzed it was Palmeiras”, said Braz.

Then, the manager pointed out that Flamengo’s objective, if they defeat Athletico-PR in Ecuador, is to hire four reinforcements for the international tournament, one of which is a big star.

“If Flamengo wins the Libertadores, it will play the World Cup in March, with the windows open. Nothing more natural and plausible is that in windows we strengthen ourselves even more. Our thought is to bring in four players, and one of them is above average. In other words, a world reference”, he concluded.

Neymar in Flamengo?

The name of Neymar, PSG star, was not mentioned by Marcos Braz in the interview, but he is an athlete that Flamengo does not rule out a move in this direction, in case the player shows interest in returning to Brazil after the World Cup. This matter was the subject of an article published by MRN on July 10th.

