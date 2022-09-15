Brazil has the most expensive AirPods Pro 2 in the world

When it comes to premium smartphones, especially the iPhone, Brazil always leads the ranking of countries with the highest prices. However, with the newly released iPhone 14Turkey overtook Brazil.

Turkish citizens who want to flaunt Apple’s newest smartphone will pay the highest prices in the world. Not that Brazil is far behind. Here models can exceed R$ 15 thousand.

Unfortunately, we still have the crown of worst place to buy the new AirPods Pro 2 models, Apple’s true-wireless headphones. In the Brazilian market the price can be more than double the lowest price in the United States.

Prices for each market were compiled by the Nukeni website. The values ​​researched refer to the prices that Apple charges on its website for the AirPods Pro 2 in each region. Thus, possible promotions and special offers from large retailers are disregarded.

The website explained that all taxes are included in the final price of the AirPods Pro 2. Also, there are different price tags in the US and Canada as explained below:

“The countries I added taxes to are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have different rates depending on where you shop, so I show two prices, one for the locally purchased product at the lowest rate and one for the locally purchased product at the highest rate. The exchange rates used for currency conversion are updated daily, so the prices shown here change daily.”

Cheapest and most expensive regions

Here are the five cheapest places to buy the new AirPods Pro 2:

Hong Kong : US$ 235.56

Taiwan : US$ 242.67

Malaysia : US$ 244.33

thailand : US$ 247.58

United States : US$ 249.00

It is interesting to note that some regions in Asia have lower prices than in the United States. On the other hand, here are the five regions you should avoid when buying the new wireless headphones:

Brazil : US$ 504.87

India : US$ 337.70

Hungary : US$ 316.35

Denmark : US$ 310.52

Poland : US$ 310.01

As always, it is impressive how expensive it is to buy a new product in Brazil compared to other countries. Comparing Brazil and India, there is a difference of US$ 160. While Turkey has the most expensive iPhone 14 models, the AirPods Pro 2 in the country costs US$ 296.13, about US$ 80 more expensive than in Hong Kong.

In Brazil, new headphones cost the price of an intermediate Android smartphone

Apple’s new wireless headphones feature a new H2 chip for audio enhancements. Plus there’s Bluetooth 5.3 support, improved ANC and Transparency Mode features, a touch sensor for volume, better battery life, and a new case that offers built-in speakers. Finally, they also have a U1 chip for precision research and much more.

Apple has already released the prices in reais of the AirPods Pro 2. It costs R$2,599 and can be paid in 12 installments of 216.58. In the case of cash purchases, the headphones get a 10% discount and cost R$ 2,339.10.

