Brazilian team loses side due to injury and new name is summoned by coach Tite

The Brazilian team received bad news for the FIFA Date this September. That’s because the left-back Alex Sandro, from Juventus, had a confirmed injury and was cut from the squad for the friendlies that will be the last before the World Cup. However, the coaching staff has already announced the replacement: Renan Lodi.

Currently at Nottigham Forest, England, after being traded by Atlético de Madrid-ESP, Lodi was summoned by coach Tite, because Alex Sandro, holder of the position, suffered a muscle injury in his left leg, which takes him out of this FIFA Date.

In this way, the left side, which was already an indefinite position, wins even more dispute, since Alex Telles and Renan Lodi himself must fight for one of the vacancies in Alex Sandro’s reserve, since Guilherme Arana, another competitor, suffered a serious injury. in the knee and will only play again next year, being out of the Cup.

This is the first change in the list of 26 players announced by Tite for the friendlies against Ghana, in Le Havre, on the 23rd (Friday), and Tunisia, in Paris on the 27th (Tuesday). The two games will be at 20:30 (local time) / 15:30 (Brasilia time).

The Brazilian team starts to meet next Monday (19), when the group will have its first training session in Le Havre.