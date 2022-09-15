Breiller asks for criteria for ‘new Tite’ and highlights Argentine coach who sees favorably in the selection: ‘Why not?’

The national team’s coach position will be vacant after the World Cup dispute in Qatar with the departure of Tite

Titus already announced a few months ago that it will leave the Brazilian Team after the dispute of world Cup in Qatar. Since then, much has been debated about who should take his position.

This Wednesday (14), during the sportscenterthe commentator Breiller Saucer spoke about the choice that the CBF must make.

In his analysis, Breiller asked criteria in selecting a new commandermentioned the possibility of a process with candidate interviews and even suggested a name.

“You can’t be held hostage by the name Guardiola. ‘Oh, Guardiola didn’t give him’. Is it just him (who has available)? There are other interesting options. I see that for this selection process for Tite’s place It is necessary to create a serious selection process. Candidates, interview the guys, know their intentions, if it’s going to be based on what Brazil is, know the style of play“, said.

“What we have to expect from the CBF is a judicious choice. Why not interview Marcelo Bielsa? People are always talking about Sampaoli, Beccacecce. These are guys who were inspired by his style. ‘Ah, but is it to hire for the selection?’ No, but to think about. And who knows? One conversation, it’s free on the market,” he added.

Tite took over the national team in August 2016. Since he has been in charge, he has won a America’s Cup and stopped in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup. Has 74 games ahead of the teamwith 56 victories and only five defeats.