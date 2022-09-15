Britney Spears thanks actress Drew Barrymore for “bringing light to her marriage”

Britney Spears seems to have finally achieved happiness after 13 years under her father’s tutelage. This week was very busy for the singer who was involved in some controversies, however, between comings and goings on social networks, the pop princess decided to honor her friend and actress, Drew Barrymore.

Read more:

In the last days, the singer published revealing audios where she stated that she is traumatized by everything that happened in her career during the period of guardianship. The star even said that maybe don’t go on stage again and believe that your father, Jamie Spearswas trying to kill you.

Furthermore, Britney had a falling out with Christina Aguilera. The pop princess sparked controversy by sharing an image with the following quote: “I discovered that there is only one way to look thin: dating fat people”. The sentence, problematic in itself, was accompanied by a caption in which the voice of “Toxic” points out that aguilera uses the practice to scale his dancers body.

After that, she recanted. In the early hours of this Thursday (15), Britney Spears posted on her official Instagram account, some thanks to the actress Drew Barrymorerecognizing their friendship and the importance of their support in the challenges and impacts of the movement “Free Britney” led by fans. The singer praised her friend and thanked her for lighting up her life.