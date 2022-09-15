‘Bullet Train’ Global Success Passes $200 at the Box Office

“Bullet train“, starring the well-known actor Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch, director of “Deadpool 2”, was released in August, but its box office success meant that the film remained in theaters to this day.

The film tells the story of Ladybug, a down-on-his-luck assassin who has always faced problems while exercising his profession. When he is about to abandon his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to rescue a suitcase that is on a bullet train, which goes from Tokyo to Morioka. However, on that same train, there are other of the best assassins in the world, with the same mission as Ladybug, that is, to take possession of the suitcase.

It has already grossed 202 million dollars at the box office worldwide, with a budget of approximately 90 million dollars. Of the total raised, 109 million dollars were on foreign soil, with the leaders in international sales being the United Kingdom, which raised just over 10 million, Mexico, with over 9 million, Australia, with just over 7 million, and France, which almost managed to hit 6 million.

A curious fact about “Bullet Train” is the participation of the singer Bad Bunny, who has been gaining some prominence in the film industry. The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Shannon.

Pitt hasn’t had a big box office success since when he starred in the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, released in 2019, having big names in the film industry as co-stars, such as Margot Robbie (actress who plays the anti-heroine Harley Quinn) and Leonardo DiCaprio, in addition to having the film directed by renowned director Quentin Tarantino, who was responsible for directing productions such as “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction”.

Critics of “Bullet Train” are quite divided, as some love the overall context of the film, Brad Pitt’s charisma, the many flashbacks that take place to show the connection that the characters have with each other, as well as comic relief scenes (which are not few), action scenes that, despite not happening all the time, are still considered engaging, intriguing and capable of make the viewer stuck to the screen, as events are unpredictable.

Others seem to have been somewhat disappointed, as they expected a performance by Pitt based on his older films, where his characters were more “bad ass” and exuded an unstoppable energy that was above all.

And you, have you checked out “Bullet Train”? If so, tell us in the comments what you think of the production.