Business Wire Announcement: ISACA – News

The report features insights from 2,755 international business and information technology professionals. ISACA defines digital trust as trust in the integrity of relationships, interactions and transactions between suppliers and consumers within an associated digital ecosystem.

While 98% of respondents say digital trust is important, only 12% of their organizations have a team role dedicated to digital trust.

Looking ahead, 82 percent say digital trust will be even more important in five years, but only 29 percent offer digital trust training to staff.

“Digital trust is the foundation of business relationships and is critical to strategic digital transformation,” said David Samuelson, CEO of ISACA. “Innovation, market leadership and financial performance depend heavily on trust that must be earned every day.”

Organizations with low digital trust experience declines in reputation (62%), more privacy breaches (60%), more cybersecurity incidents (59%), lost customers (56%), less reliable data for decisions (53%) , negative impact on revenue (43%) and slower innovation (36%).

Obstacles

The most significant obstacles to digital trust are lack of skills and training (53%), lack of alignment with company goals (44%), lack of leadership buy-in (42%), lack of budget (41%) and lack of technological resources (40 percent).

“Digital trust is a currency that must be supported by a robust validation process,” said Matt Chiodi, director of trust at Cerby and member of the ISACA Digital Trust Board. “Trust must be earned, which means that in everything an organization does, the ultimate goal must be to answer the question, “What can we do today to better earn the trust of our customers?” future – gain in market share, profitability and engagement with employees and customers”.

benefits

Key benefits of having high levels of digital trust include:

— Positive reputation (66 percent)

— Fewer privacy breaches (58 percent)

— Fewer cybersecurity incidents (57 percent)

— Increased customer loyalty (55 percent)

— Faster innovation (44 percent)

— Highest revenue (25 percent)

growth opportunities

Respondents said the top three components of digital trust are security, data integrity and privacy, but only half agree that there is sufficient collaboration between professionals in these and other fields of digital trust.

Eighty-two percent say digital trust will be much more important in their organization, and 28 percent say their organization is likely to have a senior team role dedicated to digital trust in five years.

