Call of Duty WARZONE Mobile: requirements to play and compatible phones – Mobile Gamer

leaked the requirements to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. With them, it is possible to assemble a list of compatible cell phones. Check whether or not you can play the new Battle Royale game for mobile phones.

See the requirements to play Warzone Mobile on mobile

Minimum requirements to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on Android:

android 10 or superior

or superior SoC: Snapdragon 730G / Hisilicon Kirin 1000 / Mediatek Helio G98 / Exynos 2100

Snapdragon 730G / Hisilicon Kirin 1000 / Mediatek Helio G98 / Exynos 2100 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: at least 6 GB

It is worth remembering that these requirements are to run the game in the profile graphics down to 30 FPS.

RECOMMENDED requirements to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on Android:

android 10 or superior

or superior SoC: Snapdragon 865 / Hisilicon Kirin 1100 / MediaTek Dimensity 700U / Exynos 2200 or better

Snapdragon 865 / Hisilicon Kirin 1100 / MediaTek Dimensity 700U / Exynos 2200 or better RAM: 6 GB or more

6 GB or more Storage: 8 GB

These recommended requirements to run Warzone Mobile in profile high graphics at 30 FPS or medium at 60 FPS.

Requirements to play COD Warzone Mobile on iOS

Minimum:

SoC: Apple A10 Fusion Chip

Apple A10 Fusion Chip RAM: 2GB

2GB System version: iOS 11

iOS 11 Free space: 6 GB

Maximum:

SoC: Apple A11 Bionic chip or higher

Apple A11 Bionic chip or higher RAM: 2 GB or more

2 GB or more System version: iOS 12 or higher

iOS 12 or higher Free space: 8 GB

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile compatible phones

Based on the minimum and recommended requirements to play, we’ve put together a list of phones that are compatible with Warzone Mobile. Please note that this is not an official list.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Mi 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Black Shark 2, 3, 4 and 5

Mi 10T and 10T Pro

Mi 10 and 10 Pro

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro

PIT

POCO X2

POCO X3

POCO X3 Pro

POCO F2 Pro

POCO F3

POCO F4

POCO F4 GT

POCO M5

Samsung

S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 and 10+

Galaxy S10 and 10+

Galaxy S20 Fe

Galaxy S20 and 20+

S20 Ultra

S21 and 21+

S22 and 22+

S22 Ultra

Motorola

Motorola G9 Plus

Moto G40

Moto G60

Motorola Edge Plus

Edge X30

Edge 30 Pro

Motorola G100

Motorola Edge S

Asus

Zenfone 6

Zenfone 7

ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 6

infinix

iPhones:

iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

iPhone 8 or 8 Plus

iPhone X and XR

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPad:

iPad 7th generation (2020) or higher

iPad Air 2019

iPad Pro 2018 or later

With information from MySmartPrice and LeakersOnDuty