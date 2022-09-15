Call of Duty WARZONE Mobile: requirements to play and compatible phones – Mobile Gamer

leaked the requirements to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. With them, it is possible to assemble a list of compatible cell phones. Check whether or not you can play the new Battle Royale game for mobile phones.
See the requirements to play Warzone Mobile on mobile
Minimum requirements to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on Android:
- android 10 or superior
- SoC: Snapdragon 730G / Hisilicon Kirin 1000 / Mediatek Helio G98 / Exynos 2100
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: at least 6 GB
It is worth remembering that these requirements are to run the game in the profile graphics down to 30 FPS.
RECOMMENDED requirements to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on Android:
- android 10 or superior
- SoC: Snapdragon 865 / Hisilicon Kirin 1100 / MediaTek Dimensity 700U / Exynos 2200 or better
- RAM: 6 GB or more
- Storage: 8 GB
These recommended requirements to run Warzone Mobile in profile high graphics at 30 FPS or medium at 60 FPS.
Requirements to play COD Warzone Mobile on iOS
Minimum:
- SoC: Apple A10 Fusion Chip
- RAM: 2GB
- System version: iOS 11
- Free space: 6 GB
Maximum:
- SoC: Apple A11 Bionic chip or higher
- RAM: 2 GB or more
- System version: iOS 12 or higher
- Free space: 8 GB
SEE TOO:
COD Warzone Mobile: Google Play link is now available
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile arrives in 2022, confirms Activision
gameplay videos
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile compatible phones
Based on the minimum and recommended requirements to play, we’ve put together a list of phones that are compatible with Warzone Mobile. Please note that this is not an official list.
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi K30
- Mi 11 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Black Shark 2, 3, 4 and 5
- Mi 10T and 10T Pro
- Mi 10 and 10 Pro
- Mi 11 Pro
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
PIT
- POCO X2
- POCO X3
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO F3
- POCO F4
- POCO F4 GT
- POCO M5
Samsung
- S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10 and 10+
- Galaxy S10 and 10+
- Galaxy S20 Fe
- Galaxy S20 and 20+
- S20 Ultra
- S21 and 21+
- S22 and 22+
- S22 Ultra
Motorola
- Motorola G9 Plus
- Moto G40
- Moto G60
- Motorola Edge Plus
- Edge X30
- Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola G100
- Motorola Edge S
Asus
- Zenfone 6
- Zenfone 7
- ROG Phone 3
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 6
infinix
iPhones:
- iPhone 7 or 7 Plus
- iPhone 8 or 8 Plus
- iPhone X and XR
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
iPad:
- iPad 7th generation (2020) or higher
- iPad Air 2019
- iPad Pro 2018 or later
With information from MySmartPrice and LeakersOnDuty