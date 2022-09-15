Camilla hasn’t changed her hair in 40 years and goes to the same salon as Angelina Jolie

Camilla Parker Bowles, the new queen consort, has had the same haircut for 40 years. Furthermore, Camilla has been attending the same hairdresser for over 30 years.

The salon is located in Mayfair, central London. The famous hairdresser is Jo Hansford, recognized as one of the best dyers in the world. In addition to Camilla, her list of famous clients includes actresses. Angelina Jolie and Elizabeth Hurley.

The cut, with soft bangs, length above the shoulders and a fuller hairstyle upwards, references the actress. Farrah Fawcettwho used the cut in the series “The Panthers”from the 1970s. In the 1980s, stars like Madonna adopted the style that later came to be called “shag” or “shaggy”.

A haircut at Jo Hansford’s salon can cost up to £160. As for the coloring service, about 155 pounds. The professional has a confidentiality agreement and cannot speak about her most famous client, Camilla.

“She likes it and it’s over”, says the hairdresser Marco Antonio de Biaggiwho agrees that Camilla made the right choice. “She could wear a Chanel, for example, but she is a woman of personality, who knows what she wants and I can’t see her with another hair”, it says. “By the way, this hair has never been as fashionable as it is now”, says the professional, according to the Uol portal.