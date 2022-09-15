Captain America 4 | Director had a meeting with Marvel Studios ten years ago

In an interview with Collider, the director of Captain America: New World Order (captain america 4), Julius Onahrevealed that he had a meeting with the marvel studios about ten years ago.

He didn’t say which project he talked to Marvel about. However, it’s curious that they traded so many years before Captain America: New World Order (Captain America 4).

“I’ts very interesting. I met the people at Marvel maybe 10 years ago. Our journeys are unpredictable.”

“It was simply a convergence. We found ourselves at the right time, at the right time, with the right project.”

“We had our conversations here and there, but only now did the perfect match happen”said the director of Captain America: New World Order (Captain America 4).

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.