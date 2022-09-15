Cara Delevingne is not going to the launch party for her collection

Cara Delevingne did not attend the New York Fashion Week event last Monday (12) and that ended up making friends and fans worried. Recently, some photos and videos of the model in which she appeared very weakened walking on the streets of the city went viral.

According to RadarOnline, she did not participate in the launch of her own clothing collection, Cara Loves Karl, in collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld. This September alone, Cara was caught twice appearing to be under the influence of drugs.

The most recent episode was last Wednesday (7), when the “Paper Town” star was seen barefoot at an airport while talking uncontrollably on the phone.

According to the Daily Mail, Cara was seen on her way to the airport with her feet dangling from a car window and was already two hours late for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane.

“We are all worried. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of carrying out some kind of intervention and making sure she gets the help she needs.”

At the beginning of her modeling career, Cara Delenvigne admitted to having used drugs, but stressed that she did not go deep into the addiction because she was immersed in her work. She also came to comment on her mother Pandora’s dependence on illicit substances. “My childhood was very sad, my mother struggled with heroin addiction for years,” she said in 2015.