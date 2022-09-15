Ceni decrees a new order until the final: “we need to use everything we have!”

Rogério Ceni’s interview after São Paulo’s elimination in the Copa do Brasil was in a “new order” tone. The coach highlighted positive points in the club’s trajectory in the competition and in the second game against the red-blacks, but now he turns his full attention to the Brasileirão.

“We need to use everything we have. We cannot take risks in the Brasileirão. Title is important, but we cannot forget about the Brazilian”said Ceni minutes after São Paulo said goodbye to the Copa do Brasil.

The coach confirmed maximum strength (as far as possible) against Ceará and Avaí, São Paulo’s next two commitments before the final against Del Valle. “There is no way to give up a player for the matches, not much choice. We have to face Ceará and Avai within the maximum possible strength. We’re going to have to take a chance, use the last game space.” – said the coach at the press conference.

Faced with the new order, it is to be expected a complete São Paulo and at the physical limit in the two matches before Sula, in Fortaleza and Morumbi. Extremely important matches in the table, since Ceará (14th place) and Avaí (18th place) fight directly with Tricolor to avoid sticking in the Brasileirão.

Of the six points to be disputed, four will be mandatory for the club to have some tranquility to play in the South American final and who knows even play with a mixed team (if necessary) against Coritiba (16th place), in Morumbi.

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone | Sao Paulo Always!

