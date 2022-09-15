Ceni projects 2023 at SPFC with a lean payroll; fast players

The Copa Sudamericana final is the great asset for São Paulo to be competitive next year. With the defeat to Flamengo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, which cost the elimination of the Tricolor from the tournament, the only chance of title in the year is in the continental competition. And the match against Independiente del Valle will condition the club’s planning for 2023.

“I see first that we have six or seven players who win the contract. It will have to be analyzed for next year how it will be done. Well, I see the number of boys who are just being used and who are gaining experience with games like this one in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Now I see it as the maturing of many. If I’m here next year, we’ll analyze, we have to lower the cost of payroll. We have to gather players who offer more choice of distinctive features than we have [hoje]. Mainly in the case of dribbling and speed,” he said.

“So I think for next year, if we’re here, we’ll [discutir isso] at the end of this year, when the championship ends. This year has a longer spacing for the start of the season. Now it’s time to arrive in good condition to try this title as well. That the year with the title has a value. The year without the title radically changes the preparation for next year. Not preparation. But maybe the investment,” explained Ceni.

Game with Independiente del Valle

From here until the game with Independiente del Valle, São Paulo will play two games for the Brazilian Championship, against Ceará and Avaí. Needing the team to recover in the Brazilian, Ceni tries to find time to start preparing the game plan for the Copa Sudamericana decision.

“It won’t be possible to prepare more calmly and calmly by studying Del Valle. We’ll have to use the days between Avai and Del Vale to try to prepare a team with the characteristics. From now on I also want to look a little more at Del Valle Because we didn’t have time. It’s hard for you to study others when you have two games as difficult as Corinthians and today with Flamengo. But we need to use everything we have to not take risks in the Brazilian. title is very important, but taking a risk in the Brazilian is something we cannot let happen”, concluded the coach.

Tricolor will go to Fortaleza to face Ceará, on Sunday (18), at 16:00 (Brasília time). São Paulo, which is in the 13th position in the table, needs to recover to move away from the relegation zone.

Live from Sao Paulo