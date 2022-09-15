CG do Santos does not approve hiring Vanderlei Luxemburgo as coach

The Santos Management Committee vetoed the hiring of Vanderlei Luxemburgo as a coach. The name of the coach was not approved by the Santos summit at a meeting held this Wednesday.

At first, Peixe looked for the professional for the position of football manager. The former player, however, made a counter-proposal. Luxemburg’s idea was to take over as technical director by the end of this year, that is, with the power to command on and off the field. As of 2023, he would only assume the position of manager.

Thus, Luxemburgo intended to help the club in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship and also to start designing the next season, with a commission chosen by him.

The proposal, however, did not please the GC. The Santos leadership did not look favorably on Luxemburg as a coach. The decision was not unanimous.

At the moment, Santos is without a football coach and manager. Coach Lisca resigned on Monday after just eight games. In all, he added two wins, three draws and three defeats, generating a 37.5% record. One day after asking the bills, he settled with Avaí.

Newton Drummond was fired on August 18, just over a month after being announced by Peixe, on July 13. President Andres Rueda claimed that he lost confidence in the manager after receiving an audio that informed that Chumbinho’s son was getting involved in negotiations with the club.

Luxembourg’s last job as a coach was in 2021, at Cruzeiro. At the time, he directed Raposa in 23 matches, of which he won eight, drew, drew 11 and lost four.

History in Santos

Vanderlei has already made history in charge of Santos in the past. His first spell at the club was in 1996. The following season, he won the Rio-São Paulo Tournament.

After coaching the Brazilian National Team at the Olympic Games in Sydney, Luxemburgo made his return to Peixe in 2004. Led by Robinho, Diego Ribas and Elano, Alvinegro Praiano was champion of the Brazilian Championship, with 89 points.

The triumph caught the attention of Real Madrid, who signed a bond with Vanderlei. The work did not yield as expected by the Merengue board and, ten days after the announcement of his cut, Marcelo Teixeira, president of Santos at the time, repatriated the coach. Despite Paulistão’s two cups, he was fired after being eliminated by Grêmio in the 2007 Libertadores semifinals.

The last time was in 2009. However, the coach was only in 10th place in the Brasileirão, his worst season ahead of the Vila Belmiro team, and he was fired from his position in December of that year.

