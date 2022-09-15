Check out some of the news coming to Netflix in September

The month of September has not yet started, but fans of the most beloved streaming in the world are already anxious to know which releases will be added to the catalog. Cobra Kai, Punishers, Fate: The Winx Saga and Playing with Fire: Brazil, are some of the releases that enter the Netflix.

Season 5 of the series “Cobra Kai” will premiere on September 9 and should close the loose hooks of the fourth season, such as Terry Silver’s betrayal with his (former) friend, who ended up in prison after beating up Stingray. Check out the trailer for Cobra Kai:

The series “Punishers” will be available on September 16 and features the protagonists Drea and Eleanor), two teenagers who live different lives. However, their fates intersect around a common goal: revenge.

Check out all the releases for the month of September on Netflix:

Series

The Devil in Ohio (2/9/2022)

A psychiatrist shelters a young woman who has run away from a mysterious cult, unaware that she is putting her own life and family at risk.

Incredible Women of Bollywood: Season 2 (2/9/2022)

In a season of new beginnings, the protagonists redefine their relationships, careers and personal goals, always maintaining good humor and friendship.

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (9/9/2022)

Terry changes the system Snake Kai. Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat.

Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens (9/14/2022)

Who gets who at Hartley High? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing the lives of others.

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (14/9/2022)

This drama series chronicles the life of ranchera music icon Vicente Fernández, from humble childhood to stardom.

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (16/9/2022)

The students of Alfea must protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control her powers.

Saint (9/16/2022)

Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.

Blind Marriage: After the Altar Season 2 (9/16/2022)

It’s time for a new group of singles and bachelors to look for love… without meeting each other in person. It will be possible?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 (9/20/2022)

In the show’s final season, Jake, Amy and the rest of the squad balance personal and professional challenges with the usual mess.

Iron Chef Mexico (21/9/2022)

New talents face off against three of Mexico’s best chefs in a competition for victory and the mythical machete.

Only If It’s For Love (21/9/2022)

Deusa and Tadeu’s band starts to be successful, but not everything is rosy. Eva just wants to be famous. The fates of these three will soon intersect.

The Thai Cave Rescue (23/9/2022)

A youth soccer team is trapped in a cave in Thailand, leading to an international rescue operation. Inspired by a true story.

Dynasty: Season 5 (24/9/2022)

Power games, sibling rivalry and unscrupulous sabotage: there’s no truce between the Colbys and the Carringtons this season.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 (28/9/2022)

Raphael Rowe, an ex-convict wrongfully convicted, continues to investigate impressive prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

Playing with Fire: Brazil – Season 2 (28/9/2022)

A new group of single men and women put their emotions and desires to the test in a paradise location. Is it all worth it for the R$ 500,000 prize?

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (30/9/2022)

With the Waverider destroyed, the Legends are stuck in 1925 trying to save history with the help of an eccentric scientist.

Films

Neighbors (9/1/2022)

After a nervous breakdown, Walter (Leandro Hassum) leaves the big city for the countryside. But noisy neighbors put an end to his dream of peace and quiet.

Love in Verona (9/1/2022)

Julie fulfills her dream of traveling to Verona, where she discovers that she has to share the house she rented with a very hot stranger (Tom Hopper).

Marighella (7/9/2022)

In this documentary, director Isa Grinspum Ferraz portrays the life of her uncle, activist Carlos Marighella, during the 1960s, during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

End of the Road (9/9/2022)

A murder and the disappearance of a bag of money turn Brenda’s (Queen Latifah) family trip into a nightmare.

Times of Peace (12/9/2022)

A Polish immigrant arrives in post-war Brazil and needs to prove that he is not a Nazi fugitive in order to enter the country. Starring Dan Stulbach, Tony Ramos and Daniel Filho.

Alice in the Internet World (9/13/2022)

After a computer crash, a little YouTuber girl finds herself in a digital world full of eccentric characters, like the cruel Queen of Bots.

Broad Peak (9/14/2022)

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.

The Invisible Man (9/14/2022)

After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.

Zombieland: Double Tap (9/15/2022)

Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

Punishers (9/16/2022)

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

Lou (23/9/2022)

A retired woman trying to lead a quiet life must face the ghosts of the past after her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped. With Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney.

ATHENA (23/9/2022)

The tragic death of a young boy sparks a violent clash at the Athena Housing Complex. At the center of the chaos are the victim’s older brothers.

The Jazz Man (23/9/2022)

From Tyler Perry, this film depicts forbidden love, family drama and 40 years of secrets and lies. All to the sound of a lot of blues.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (24/9/2022)

Follow the final mission of the Elric brothers’ epic journey: face an otherworldly threat with the potential to ruin entire countries.

Blonde (28/9/2022)

Based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Rainbow (30/9/2022)

Follow a teenager’s coming-of-age journey in this story loosely inspired by the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”.

