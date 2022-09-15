Check out the exclusive Palmeiras shirt for Avanti members

On September 20, ‘Palmeiras Day’ is celebrated, in honor of the change of name from Palestra Itália to Palmeiras, in the episode that became known as Arrancada Heroica, in 1942. almost 90 thousand members Avanti, Verdão and Puma announced the launch of an exclusive official shirt for those enrolled in the program.

I heard the report from OUR LECTURE that only about 15 thousand shirts will be produced, costing R$ 350 each. Avanti members will be able to exclusively purchase one shirt per CPF registered in the program from next Tuesday (20th) at any Palmeiras Store unit or through the official website.

The model will be white with details in green and red, referring to the colors of Italy and similar to the one used by Verdão in 1937, as published by reporter Danilo Lavieri, from Uol. Like the commemorative shirt launched in 2021 for the 70th anniversary of the 1951 Copa Rio conquest, the uniform will not be used in game by the team and will have limited production. At the time, however, only 5,000 units were produced and they were sold out in a few hours.

Like the last commemorative model, the 2022 one will be ‘smooth’, without the sponsorships of Crefisa and FAM stamped.

It will be the first long-sleeved shirt produced by Puma in Palmeiras. The last official kit released by the club with this feature was in 2017, with Adidas.

Check out the shirt below, approved in 2021 still under Maurício Galiotte:

Model used in 1937 and redesigned by the ‘Palestrando’ profile. Photo: reproduction

