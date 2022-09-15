Chilean president refuses to receive Israeli ambassador – News

High-ranking diplomatic sources and the Israeli community in Chile revealed to the newspaper Ex-Ante that the country’s president, Gabriel Boric, refused on Thursday morning (15) to receive the Israeli ambassador, Gil Artzyeli, in La Moneda. .

Artzyeli had been summoned to deliver letters of credentials to the president. According to information, the explanation would be related to actions of the Israeli army in Gaza.





The government told the Chilean newspaper that the presentation of the diplomatic letters had been postponed until October and denied that it was an affront to Israel.

“It is not that it has been suspended, but that it has been asked to postpone it, given that an incident has occurred with children in Gaza,” the authorities said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a question from the Ex-Ante said that “the presentation of Israel’s credentials has been rescheduled to the second week of October because today is a very sensitive day due to the death of a minor in the Gaza Strip”.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonia Urrejola, summoned the Israeli ambassador, who arrived in Chile last July, for a meeting at 4 pm.

“There is a big uproar right now in the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see how they solve this problem,” said a Chilean diplomat.

Community sources said that “there is no precedent in the history of the Israeli community in Chile as serious as this one.” It is not ruled out that the Israeli government will present a diplomatic protest.



