China develops supersonic missile that can work in air and water

A special Chinese missile was unveiled this week and impresses with its versatility. The military equipment, which can reach supersonic speeds, uses a primarily boron-powered engine and can run both in air and water, going faster than traditionally used torpedoes.

publicity

According to the South China Morning Post, the focus of the project developed by a team of scientists from Changsha National University of Defense Technology is to create an anti-ship system. Called the “cross media”, it measures about five meters and moves faster than any defense system equipped on current vessels.

To fulfill its objective, the equipment can fly at March 2.5 speed and travel up to 200 kilometers in the air. The device can then dive for up to 20 kilometers to avoid being detected by radar. In water, it converts into a torpedo and slows down to about 360 km/h.

new chinese missile

All this endeavor is only possible thanks to the solid fuel ramjet engine with 60% boron. This element is mainly used in propulsion fuels, but the proportion in which it is present in cross-media is considered innovative.

But you might be thinking, how is this Chinese missile project different from current intercontinental missiles? The main difference is in the launch mode. Current armaments rely on a steam turbine to fire their aquatic stages. Cross-media doesn’t need this cannon to get out or into the water.

However, this new missile is just in concept. There are still several barriers to the reliable use of boron as a solid fuel in military equipment. In addition, the Asian country imported about half of this ore from the United States, which causes an interesting debate, to say the least.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!