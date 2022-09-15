Cicinho says which goalkeeper would hire and surprises

It is not today that São Paulo faces a dilemma with the goalkeepers of the squad. Jandrei, Thiago Couto and Felipe Alves were in the goal of Rogério Ceni’s team in the 2022 season and were equally contested by the fans. Cicinho, a tricolor idol, spoke on the topic at ‘Live from Sao Paulo’ (watch below) with journalists Lucca Bopp and Marcio Spimpolo.

Broadcast live on the UOL Esporte YouTube channel, the commentator gave an overview of the club’s recent signings and asked for the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, 27, who plays for Boca Juniors and the Argentina national team.

“São Paulo needs to stop investing in betting. They don’t need to bet anymore. Put an experienced goalkeeper. Hire an experienced player. That’s what brings results”, said the former player.

“I would look for the (goalkeeper) of Boca Juniors. Rossi. Cheap, receives a salary of 60 thousand reais, if I’m not mistaken”, he suggested.

Cicinho also commented on an old interest shown by São Paulo in Diego Alves, Flamengo’s current reserve goalkeeper. In the last window, the board of the São Paulo club had come close to an agreement with the 37-year-old athlete, but the negotiation did not take place.

“Diego Alves was offered, and he was dying to go to São Paulo. Is he at the end of his career? Yes, but it’s leaving for free. Talk there, make a risky contract, I don’t know… Put a goalkeeper who will call responsibility,” he explained.