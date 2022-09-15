Cinépolis at Shopping Iguatemi São José do Rio Preto starts pre-sales for “Avatar” – Jornal Dia Dia

The 2009 film returns to theaters in a 4K remastered version to prepare fans for the sequel, which is scheduled for release in December.

São José do Rio Preto/SP, September 15, 2022 – Cinépolis at Shopping Iguatemi São José do Rio Preto starts this Thursday, 15th, the pre-sale of tickets for the movie “Avatar”, which returns to theaters from the 22nd of September.

The 2009 feature film will be re-released in a 4K remastered version to prepare fans for the release of the long-awaited sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, which is scheduled to premiere in December of this year.

The first “Avatar,” directed by James Cameron of “Titanic,” was a worldwide phenomenon and became the highest-grossing movie of all time, grossing over $2.8 billion.

In addition to the second film, “Avatar” already has a third sequel in the works, which should hit theaters in the next few years, and two more films planned.

Written and directed by Oscar winner James Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

The film was nominated in nine Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, winning three statuettes: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the box office, ATMs or through the website.

Synopsis

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) was left paraplegic after combat on Earth. He is selected to participate in the Avatar program to replace his deceased twin brother. Jake travels to Pandora, an extraterrestrial moon, where he encounters many strange forms of life. The place is also home to the Na’Vi, humanoid beings who, despite being primitive, have greater physical capacity than humans. The Na’Vi are ten feet tall, have bluish skin, and live in peace with Pandora’s nature. Humans desire to explore the moon in order to find valuable metals, which makes the Na’Vi hone their warrior skills. As they are unable to breathe Pandora’s air, humans create hybrid beings called Avatars. They are controlled by humans, through technology that allows their thoughts to be applied to the Avatar’s body. In this way Jake can once again return to active duty, with his Avatar roaming the forests of Pandora and leading soldiers. Until he meets Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), a fierce Na’Vi he accidentally meets and who serves as a tutor for his setting in alien civilization.

Service:

Iguatemi Sao Jose do Rio Preto

Address: Av. Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira 5000, Iguatemi, São José do Rio Preto/SP

Information: www.iguatemi.com.br/saojosedoriopreto

Social networks: @iguatemisaojosedoripreto

About Iguatemi São José do Rio Preto

Considered the first and largest multipurpose complex in the Northwest of São Paulo, Iguatemi São José do Rio Preto belongs to Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers and carries the brand’s excellence and pioneering spirit in its DNA. The enterprise brings together fashion, art, culture, gastronomy, entertainment, leisure, exclusive services, and includes the Hyatt Place hotel, a commercial tower (Iguatemi Business) and the residential Integrato.

With a pleasant and cozy atmosphere, designed to provide unique and exclusive experiences, Iguatemi São José do Rio Preto offers a diversified mix with renowned national and international retail brands, exclusive entertainment and renowned restaurants that have consolidated it as the main gastronomic center in the region. .

