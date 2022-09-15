City of God celebrates 20th anniversary with spin-off launch

To celebrate 20 years of “City of God”, considered one of the greatest films in the history of Brazil, a spin-off was launched. Fernando Meirelles (director of the feature film) is in charge of the executive production of the short, which comes from a partnership between Vivo and Motorola.

Under the title of “Buscapé”, the current production tries to show the return of the character of Alexandre Rodrigues as a professional of photojournalism who is responsible for covering an event in the community, but he has his plans changed.

The short film has a duration of 14 minutes and is available for everyone to watch on Youtube.

Watch the short film “Buscapé”. (Playback/YouTube)

For those who don’t know, the 2002 film is an adaptation of the book by Paulo Lins in 1997. The story focuses on presenting the “City of God” as a place where life is difficult and dangerous, between organized crime and police violence. The feature is narrated by Buscapé himself, who tells tragic stories of several inhabitants of the community and also in search of fulfilling his dream of being a photographer.

Bráulio Mantovani is responsible for the screenplay and the direction is by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund.

In addition to having impacted Brazil, according to the website “Cultura Genial”, “City of God” won the international heart, having been nominated for an Oscar in the categories of best director, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best editing. The film also won the BAFTA Awards for Best Editing and Writers Guild of America for its screenplay.

The same website points out that the success of the feature does not come only from the technical aspects but also from the social message it carries, as “City of God” presents a side of Brazil that not everyone is aware of.

Finally, in addition to Alexandre Rodrigues, the cast of the film is composed of names such as: Leandro Firmino da Hora (Zé Pequeno), Seu Jorge (Mané Galinha), Alice Braga (Angélica), Matheus Nachtergaele (Carrot), Douglas Silva (Dadinho ), Jonathan Haagensen (Cabeleira) and Darlan Cunha (Filé-com-Fritas).

Featured Photo: Short film is now available to the public. Reproduction/Twitter @vivobr.